Man charged with child abuse for choking 12-year-old with disabilities

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 39-year-old man has been charged with child abuse for choking a 12-year-old boy with disabilities, police said.

According to charging documents, Jacob David Goldman was charged in 3rd district court on Monday with second-degree felony child abuse causing serious injury and one third-degree felony intentional abuse of a child with disabilities.

The boy told police on April 1, that on multiple occasions, his adoptive father got angry with him and used his hands to squeeze the sides of his head. Recently, the boy said it was so hard that he could not breathe and he heard buzzing in his hears when Goldman let go.

The boy told detectives on June 1, it happened again to a point he could not breathe and could only make choking sounds. Police noted the boy has bruising on his neck and a red abrasion below his right ear.

The boy has spina bifida and is paralyzed from the waist down and requires the use of a wheelchair.

A $150,000 warrant for Goldmans arrest was issued and he pleaded not guilty during an arraignment on Tuesday and the warrant was recalled.

His next court date is scheduled for August 9. A background check for Goldman shows no criminal history in Utah.

If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

