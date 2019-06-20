Man charged with attempted murder in brutal attack of Ogden woman

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 38-year-old man is behind bars charged with attempted murder after police say he brutally attacked a woman on Monday.

According to charging documents, the woman woke up early in the morning to Danial Allen Young standing next to her bed in her bedroom. She told him to get out but he refused.

Young held victim by her throat and told her that she would have sex with him. When the woman refused, documents report Young got even more upset, held her down on the bed and choked her while pulling her clothing off.

Young had a kitchen knife and told her “I will kill you” while using the knife to stab at the victim. The woman raised her hand to block the stab to her throat and her finger was severely cut, documents state.

Charging documents state Young also banged the woman’s head against the stove hood.

Records state Young does not live in the home and has been told not to come over. There were two children in the home who police say were very upset and crying during the incident.

Young was arrested and charged on Tuesday in 2nd District Court with first-degree felony attempted murder, attempted rape and aggravated burglary, third-degree aggravated assault and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child (x2).

Young has a previous domestic assault in July 2017 when he was severely intoxicated and assaulted his wife and attempting to fight anyone who tried to intervene. He was given a deal with prosecutors and after completing a one-year probation, his charges were dismissed.

An additional background check shows Young was convicted of DUI, burglary of a vehicle (X4) and theft.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

