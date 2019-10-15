Man charged with attempted murder after hitting brother-in-law with truck

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 30-year-old man is facing first-degree felony attempted murder charges after police said he hit his brother in law with a truck, then assaulted him with a pole while he was lying on the ground.

Charging documents state officers were dispatched to the Beaver Valley Hospital to assist with a disorderly patient on October 10.

When officers arrived, they observed a patient covered in blood and appeared to be in distress. He was bleeding from a large wound on the top of his head and had a severe laceration on his left arm, according to documents.

During an interview with police, the patient said he and Jacobson Pelt were gathering wood in the yard and had been consuming alcohol when Pelt got angry with him.

The man said Pelt got into a truck, put the vehicle in reverse and struck him with the rear of the vehicle, hitting him in the right hip/buttocks area. The impact knocked him to the ground where Pelt began striking him with a bar or pole across the crown of his head multiple times, according to documents.

The assault stopped when the victim’s wife came out of the home after hearing his cries for help. Pelt got into a Ford Ranger and drove away.

The victim told police he feared for his life, and while he had been in altercations with Pelt in the past, he never felt like he could be killed until this incident, documents state.

Officers went to Greenville to try to locate Pelt but he was not on the property and had not been heard from since the assault. The next morning, UHP troopers in the Richfield area, located Pelt’s mother’s truck abandoned on I-70.

Pelt was located at a trailer park in Richfield. During the course of the interview with police, Pelt stated several times that he was agitated with Miller because of the way Miller “belittles him” and “picks on him”.

He told officers that the two got into an argument about driving. When they arrived back at the residence in Greenville, the two continued arguing. Pelt stated that the victim attempted to hit him at that time, but missed, documents state.

He stated that Miller then got out of the passenger side of the truck and when he put the vehicle in reverse and backed up and the open door hit the victim and knocked him to the ground.

Pelt told officers he then got out of the vehicle and grabbed a metal t-post off the ground struck the victim multiple times.

Pelt is facing charges of first-degree felony attempted murder, second-degree felony attempted murder and second-degree felony aggravated assault. Pelt does not have any criminal history in Utah.

