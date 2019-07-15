Man charged in murder of Mackenzie Lueck makes first court appearance

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The man accused of murdering University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck made his first court appearance Monday.

Appearing via video conference, 31-year-old Ayoola Ajayi was emotionless as he listened to the four charges against him: criminal homicide: aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstructing justice, and desecration of a human body.

The judge then scheduled his next court appearance in two weeks.

The entire process took a minute and five seconds but was difficult for three of Mackenzie’s friends in the courtroom.

“This person stole our friend from us, so I don’t know if we’ll ever have closure,” Ashley Fine said.

“No matter what happens with this case any answer that we get will never justify this in our opinion and we have to move on, but right now we just want to make sure that Kenzie gets the justice she deserves.”

Ajayi’s next court appearance is Monday, July 29th at 2 p.m.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Lueck’s last text was sent to Ajayi the morning of June 17th.

Her last known location was Hatch Park, in North Salt Lake. Police said she took a Lyft from the airport and was dropped off around 3 a.m

Gill said her and Ajayi’s cell phones were both pinged at Hatch Park at 2:57 am on June 17.

A search warrant was executed on Ajayi’s home on June 26th. Gill said detectives discovered what appeared to be a freshly dug site behind his garage where they found human bone, charred muscle tissue, “part of a scalp with hair” and other personal belongings of Lueck’s.

Detectives found her body days later in Logan Canyon.

