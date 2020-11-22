Man charged in 90 mph crash in Salt Lake City that killed teen

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man who caused a crash in June that killed a 17-year-old teen has now been charged.

According to court documents, LLobani Federico Figueroa of Salt Lake City faces charges of first-degree felony drug distribution, second-degree felony manslaughter, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and drug possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felony leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and misdemeanor reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license, and a speeding infraction

The charges stem from a crash on June 21 at the intersection of Redwood Road and North Temple just after 4 a.m.

The police report indicates Figueroa, who was driving a GMC truck, ran a red light and collided with a Nissan Sentra.

Figueroa got out of his vehicle, grabbed a large bag and fled the scene.

The passenger in the Sentra, a 17-year-old male had to be extricated, and was rushed to Intermountain Medical Center. The teen’s injuries included a brain hemorrhage, four broken ribs, a destroyed spleen (surgically removed), a damaged liver, a collapsed lung, and a concussive blow to the heart. The teen died from his injuries on June 29.

A man who witnessed the crash said it appeared the driver of the truck was going around 100 mph when it ran a red light and struck the Nissan and airbag data shows he was going around 90 mph just prior to the collision.

Police found a driver’s license on the floorboard of the truck belonging to Figueroa. They also discovered a handgun stolen out of West Jordan, packaging supplies for narcotics, cell phones, sim cards, notebooks with handwritten transaction records, 83 grams of marijuana, unidentified pills, 89 grams of heroin, several containers of marijuana that were individually packaged, packets of Suboxone, a rolled-up one-dollar bill with white powder inside, and $1,050 in cash.

A background check on Figueroa indicates he has an active warrant for a felony drug distribution charge from 2018 and was also convicted of drug distribution in 2013 and 2016.

A no-bail warrant has been issued for Figueroa’s arrest.