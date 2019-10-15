Man charged for raping woman at mental hospital in Midvale

MIDVALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 27-year-old man was charged with rape after police said he sexually assaulted another patient while at a mental health treatment center in June.

Documents state officers received a report of a sexual assault that occurred at Highland Ridge Hospital in Midvale. Officers interviewed an employee who told them Benito Silva admitted to assaulting a female resident at the facility.

A behavioral technician told officers she was called to the room of an 18-year-old woman and found Silva was naked and in the girl’s shower. The tech then called for a male employee to remove Silva from the room.

Later that night, the tech said she left to grab some linens and when she returned, the woman was sitting outside her room crying.

When officers asked her about what happened, she told them Silva returned to her room and pulled his pants off, got on top of her, grabbed her by the shoulders and forced her onto her back.

She said she told him to get off of her but he covered her mouth, grabbed her by the throat and strangled her before raping her.

A $75,000 warrant for Silva’s arrest was requested by the District Attorney’s Office on Monday.

A background check for Silva shows he has two DUI’s.

