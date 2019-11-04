Man charged after stabbing one person, injuring 2 juveniles during drug deal in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Provo man is facing first-degree felony charges after he allegedly stabbed one person and injured two juveniles over a drug debt he had not paid.

According to charging documents, Cory Allen Meyer, 24, arranged to meet at a local elementary school to purchase four ounces of marijuana for $480 from an individual he already owed $300.

Meyer showed up, along with two other individuals, to the school where the three of them met with three others. One of the individuals then confronted Meyer’s about his owing him money.

Meyer told him the marijuana was not for himself, but for the two others he was with and at some point during the confrontation, Meyer pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the victim’s three times in the abdomen, documents state.

A 17-year-old male received an injury to the head and was knocked unconscious and a 15-year-old male received two cuts to his forearm. Both were treated at the hospital and released, according to documents.

Police said the stabbing victim had to undergo surgery at the hospital and needed several layers of stitches to close the wounds.

During an interview with police, Meyer admitted to having been at the elementary school and owing the victim $300, but said he did not know who stabbed the victim, nor who the other two persons with him were, documents state.

All three victims in the case described a male with a cross tattoo under his right eye as the one who had the knife. One victim was also able to provide the defendant’s identifying information from Facebook.

Meyer was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail. While there, Meyer called his girlfriend and indicated he had given permission for officers to search his phone, gave her the username and password to his “Snapchat” account, and asked her to go in to the account and delete information.

While on the phone, his girlfriend said she tried to get into the account, but could not. He provided her a different password and that also failed to give the girlfriend access to the account, according to documents.

Meyer was charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault targeting law enforcement, first-degree felony child abuse (x2), second degree felony distribution of a controlled substance, third-degree felony possession of a deadly weapon and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

Documents state Meyer is currently on felony probation from a theft conviction in January and he was charged on October 29 after he attempted to sell a stolen snowboard and PS4 online and was confronted by the victim he stole the items from.

Additionally Meyer has previous charges of drug possession, retail theft, criminal trespass, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

