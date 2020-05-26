Man brought to safety after spending night on Deseret Peak Trail

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC 4 News)– Tuesday, a 36-year-old man was rescued of the Deseret Peak Trail in Tooele County.

Officials say the man was visiting from out of town to hike. Monday at 3 p.m. officials say the man began his 8-hour hike up the trail, by 8:45 the man called 911 reporting he was stranded.

“Quite a bit of snow the dark set in at that point he could not get off the mountain he was disoriented it was dark and he didn’t have a light source other than his phone,” Deputy Eric McCollum with Tooele County Sheriff’s Department said.

It took crews several hours searching by both air and land to locate the man. Officials say the hiker is in “good” health for spending the night on the mountain.

“He is not familiar with the area, he made it up an unknown distance towards Deseret Peak,” Deputy McCollum said.

Officials say the man only had a small amount of water. Which is prompting a reminder. “If you are going to go up into the hills I don’t care what kind of weather or how long you think you will be up there take some matches take some stuff to be prepared, emergency blanket and some food.”

The man declined an on camera interview and his name has not been released.

