Man breaks into home multiple times after owner refuses to sell it to him

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who continually broke into a home after the owner refused to sell it to him.

According to charging documents, police responded to the unoccupied home on Roosevelt Avenue on Aug 30 after receiving a call there was a belligerent person inside a residence who was taking things from the home.

Once on scene, police made contact with the suspect, identified as Andrew Blackwell, who lives next door, documents state.

The officer told Blackwell he was not to re-enter the residence, or make modifications to the home or he would be considered trespassing.

The next day, the homeowner called and said Blackwell had broken into the home. Once on scene, police noticed the front window was open and there were tools on the front porch but no one was home.

Police spoke to Andrew Blackwell again who admitted he had been at the home earlier working on the yard and had opened the window to allow the house to ventilate, documents state.

Police again told Blackwell he could not go on the property or inside the home.

On September 11, police responded to a possible burglary at the home. Once on scene, officers made contact with Blackwell who admitted he had cut down trees, shrubs, and bushes on the property, documents state.

Officers noticed there was a broken window on the home, and the home had been completely cleared. The refrigerator was lying on the front porch, and new deadbolts on three external doors. Blackwell told officers he had removed the refrigerator from the home himself.

Blackwell admitted he had written a letter to the owner of the property stating he wanted to purchase the property for $90,000, according to documents.

After Blackwell did not receive a response he found out where the owner of the home lived and went to her home. The owner told Blackwell she was not going to sell the home to him for that price, documents state.

Blackwell told detectives via email that he locked the gate of the residence with his own chain and lock and he wants to remove more plants from the front of the home “just as long as it builds my case to gaining title to the house.”

Blackwell also admited to removing the wood covering a broken window on the home with an impact drill and “upgraded” the dead bolt door locks so he could get in and out of the house.

Documents further state Blackwell said he cleared out the contents of the home and then asked the detective to help him get the water going, complaining that they wouldn’t turn the water on until he could prove that he owned the property.

The owner told police that Blackwell was threatening to her when he came to her home and he had stated that he would forge any document needed to get the home from her. She indicated she had not removed any property from the home, and her keys no longer worked on the home.

The owner further shared her concerns with police about her fear of Blackwell and what he might do to her. The owner contacted Rocky Mountain Power about the electricity but they would not give her the information of who was controlling the electricity.

Blackwell has been charged with third-degree felony burglary and forgery as well as misdemeanor charges of stalking, trespassing, and theft.

A background check in Utah shows no criminal history for Blackwell in Utah.

