Man arrested in vehicular homicide in Davis County

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man has been arrested in relation to an ATV rollover that caused a fatality. The ATV rollover happened on Sept. 12, 2020 in Farmington Canyon.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 12 first responders and Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded to the initial call to provide medical care and recovery to two male individuals involved in an ATV rollover.

Officials say that it has since been determined that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash. The driver of the vehicle had a blood alcohol content level that exceeded legal limits.

“This is a tragic situation for everyone involved,” said Sheriff Kelly V. Sparks. “It is also a reminder of the importance of responsible recreation. This includes but is not limited to wearing protective gear, obeying speed limits, and not operating motorized vehicles when under the influence of any substance.”

Davis County reminds the public that substance use disorder and mental health resources are available: Davis Behavioral Health: 801-416-2519 and Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness (USARA): 385-210-0320.