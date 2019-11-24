Man arrested for threatening Uber driver, police say.

West Valley City, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Uber passenger is in jail tonight for allegedly threatening the driver.

West Valley City Police Lt. Amy Maurer tells ABC4 News Dyson Gorman used Uber about 1:30 a.m. morning to go to West Valley City.

Maurer says the rider was intoxicated, and the Uber driver had a hard time understanding where he wanted to be dropped off.

That’s when police say Gorman made threatening comments and told the driver to get out of the car. The Uber driver parked the car in the middle of the road near 3862 West Christopherson Drive, took the keys and called police.

When WVCPD officer arrived, the car was still parked in the middle of the road with Gorman inside and refusing to exit the vehicle. Police tried using a pepper ball gun to get Gorman out, but that didn’t work.

A K-9 officer was eventually able to take Gorman out of the car. Officers took him into custody. Police say he was booked into jail and faces multiple felony charges including assault, threats, resisting arrest and intoxication.