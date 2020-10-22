Man arrested for stealing 2 cars, lighting one on fire in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Law enforcement in Uintah County arrested a man on Wednesday they say stole two cars and lit one on fire.

Accoring to a post by the UCSO, 22-year-old Marshall Creekmore of Myton was arrested after a tip led their deputies to a stolen vehicle in Ballard.

The tip brought them to the vehicle that was parked at a Ballard hotel. When law enforcement arrived, they made contact Creekmore.

According to the post, Creekmore was found to be responsible for taking a truck from a local business in Ballard last week and additional evidence on scene tied him to another stolen vehicle taken from another Ballard business late Tuesday night. That vehicle was found on fire south of Ballard early Wednesday morning.

Creekmore was taken into custody and transported to the Uintah County Jail. He faces two counts of vehicle theft, arson, and drug charges.

The case is still under investigation.