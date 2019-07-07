Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman at Santana Concert, saying ‘he wanted her to have his baby’

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 44-year-old man was arrested for kidnapping and sexual assault after an incident at the Santana concert in West Valley City on Tuesday.

According to arresting documents, Henry Blas was at Usana Amphitheater and asked the woman, who he knew, to take shots with him while outside the venue.

Police said Blas became intoxicated and told the woman he wanted her to have his baby while the two were sitting inside his vehicle. The woman got out of the vehicle, and told him she needed to use the bathroom, documents state.

That’s when police said Blas exited the vehicle and came up behind her, wrapping both arms around her and told her she needed to return to the vehicle, according to documents.

The woman said Blas released one arm and she felt what she thought was a “firearm placed into her lower back”. The woman returned to the passenger side of the vehicle where Blas ripped off her shirt and shorts, exposed himself and told her she was going to “give him a baby tonight”, documents state.

Police said passerby’s interrupted at that moment and while Blas was distracted, the woman kicked him and was able to run away.

Police said Blas was too intoxicated to interview. He was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for one count first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and intoxication.

A background check for Blas shows he has two prior arrests for DUI.

Sexual Assault: If you or someone you know have been a victim of sexual assault and needs help, please call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

