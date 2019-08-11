Man arrested for raping young girl ‘multiple times’ in 2010

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 24-year-old Provo man has been arrested after police said he raped a young girl ‘multiple times’ in 2010.

According to arresting documents, Cody Blaine Simons was booked into the Utah County Jail on Saturday, the day after his 24th birthday. He is being held without bail and is facing multiple felony charges.

Police stated in the documents the have probable cause to charge Simons after a girl came forward and described several incidents of rape perpetrated by Simmons when she was 6-7 years old and he was 14.

In addition to the multiple times she said he raped her, she also described other incidents where he sexually assaulted her, documents state.

Simons is facing three first-degree felony counts of rape of a child, one first-degree felony count of sexual abuse of a child and one misdemeanor count of lewdness.

A background check shows no other criminal history in Utah.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

