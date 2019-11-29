Man arrested for rape after ‘blackmailing’ 15-year old girl into sex

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 23-year-old man was arrested for rape after police said he blackmailed a teen girl into having sex with him.

According to arresting documents, during an interview with police, a 15-year-old girl disclosed that she had been texting with someone named “Tanner”, who she thought was the brother of one of their friends.

Around March, the girl said she was texting “Tanner” when he convinced her to send him nude photos. After she did that, he threatened to post her nude photos if she didn’t have sex with his friend, Skylar Chase Griggs, whom the girl was familiar with, documents state.

The girl said she was forced to have “sex” with Griggs twice, record it and send it to “Tanner”. The girl said Griggs told her that some of the messages would appear to be coming from Tanner, as he had hacked into his phone, documents state.

The girl told police she thought “Tanner” was a real person and that Griggs was only having sex with her to save her, according to documents.

During an interview with police, Griggs said he was also blackmailed by “Tanner” who threatened to disclose his drug history if he did not have sex with the girl. Griggs claimed that he texted Tanner they had sex but they really didn’t, according to documents.

Documents further state Griggs told police he could not remember Tanner’s name or his Playstation screen name.

A warrant for Griggs arrest was issued on November 14 and he was booked into jail on Thursday on two fist-degree felony counts of rape and two first-degree felony counts of sexual extortion.

A background check for Griggs did not show any criminal history in Utah.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

