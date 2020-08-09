Man arrested for child abuse after throwing 3-year-old in pond at Liberty Park

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 32-year-old man was arrested Friday after police said he threw another man, and a 3-year-old into the pond at Liberty Park.

Arresting documents state Jeremy John Olivia, 32, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and is facing charges of second-degree felony child abuse, misdemeanor assault, and failure to stop at the command of an officer.

Jeremy Olivia

Police said Olivia attempted to punch a man at the park but missed him. He then threw the man into the pond and then picked up the man’s 3-year-old niece and threw her into the pond as well, where she went completely underwater.

Olivia then ran west out of the park and when officers caught up to him at 1300 South and 200 East he refused to stop for several blocks. He was eventually taken into custody near 1300 South and West Temple.

Documents do not say if the two men knew each other.

A background check for Olivia shows one conviction in 2018 for failing to stop at the command of an officer.