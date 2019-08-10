Man arrested for child abuse after knocking 12-year-old girl unconscious

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he knocked a 12-year-old girl unconscious at his home in Magna back in June.

Arresting documents state the girl told police that on June 16, she was visiting with relatives who were living with Richard Samuel Hockenberry.

The girl said the relative had left for the night to go to work and she and her sibling were left in the care of Hockenberry. The girl said while she and her sibling were upstairs, they started arguing over a necklace. When Hockenberry saw this, he thought the girl had hit her sibling, documents state.

Hockenberry then yelled at both children and sent them downstairs to sit in opposing corners of the wall as punishment. As the girl and her sibling were sitting there, she told police she overheard Hockenberry tell another individual in the home that he did not want them anymore, according to documents.

The girl said she heard someone coming, turned her head and saw a fist come at her face, which hit her on the left cheek. The girl said she saw the ring on his finger, so she knew it was Hockenberry and she hear her brother yell at him not to do that, documents further state.

The girl said she then blacked out and woke up the next morning in the bed and had no idea how she got there. The girl said she looked in the mirror to see why her face was hurting and saw a large raised red bruise on her left cheek.

Hockenberry was arrested on a $100,00 warrant for his arrest and is facing one count second-degree felony child abuse.

A background check for Hockenberry shows one misdemeanor theft charge from 2013.

Child Abuse:

If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

