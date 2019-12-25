Man arrested for child abandonment after 8 and 9-year-old daughters found alone in Jordan Landing

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 61-year-old man was arrested after police said his 8 and 9-year-old daughters were found alone in Jordan Landing over the weekend.

According to arresting documents, police were called to the scene to conduct a welfare check on two young girls who appeared to be scared walking alone in Jordan Landing.

The girls told officers their dad, Curtis Limbaugh, got mad at them and said he would not drive them back to their mother’s house.

Police made contact with Limbaugh who said the girls walked away and he didn’t know where they were.

Officers said Limbaugh yelled at them and told them asking where his daughters were and when they told him they were safe, his response was “if they’re safe then I am done talking to you” and tried slamming the door on the officers, according to documents.

Police told Limbaugh they were concerned he did not stop the girls from leaving or provide them with safekeeping and letting them leave to wander into a busy area of Jordan Landing without necessary items such as clothing or food to a way to keep safe from the cold weather elements.

Limbaugh continued to be aggressive with officers by posturing up towards them and trying to walk away after he was in handcuffs, documents state.

Limbaugh turned his face towards one of the officers and spit into the officer’s mouth, according to documents.

After being placed into a secured “wrap” restraint he kept trying to kick the officers. After they got him outside he then kicked another officer in the lower legs and yelled threats at him, documents state.

Limbaugh was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on multiple charges including propelling an object at an officer, assaulting and threat of violence against an officer, child abandonment, and interfering with an arresting officer.

A background check on Limbaugh shows he was convicted of domestic violence disorderly conduct and domestic violence in the presence of a child in 2015.

