Man arrested for assaulting mom, killing family dog

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A West Valley City man went to jail on his birthday after police said he assaulted his mom, then killed the family dog.

According to arresting documents, Antonio Andre Sanchez, 32, was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Friday. He faces charges of aggravated animal cruelty, assault, intoxication and criminal mischief.

Documents state police were called to the suspect’s mother on Friday on a report that her son had been drinking heavily and she wanted him to stop. She told police Sanchez had got upset with her, punched her multiple times in the face with a closed fist and then kicked her in the leg.

Police noted in the documents the victim had multiple abrasions and a swollen upper lip, and her nose had been bleeding.

The victim told police she left the home and when she returned she found her dog, dead, and damage to her bedroom door. Police found the dog and said it appeared to have been hit with a blunt object.

A background check on Sanchez shows he has multiple past arrests for domestic violence, violation of a protective order, assault, intoxication and drug possession.

Domestic Violence:

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

What others are clicking on: