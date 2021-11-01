Man arrested following burglary at Salt Lake City Ferrari dealership

Salt Lake City (ABC 4) – On Saturday, October 30, around 6:13 p.m., officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department received a call regarding a burglary. The burglary was reported at a Ferrari dealership located at 543 South State Street.

Officers arrived at the scene around 6:18 p.m. and quickly set up a perimeter around the dealership. While officers prepared a tactical approach towards the building, an employee inside the dealership confronted the suspect, who then exited the building and started running away.

Officers were able to catch up to the uncooperative suspect. He actively resisted arrest but officers were able to take him into custody.

The 34-year-old male suspect is accused of breaking the dealership window with a tire rim.

Courtesy: SLC PD/Twitter

Courtesy: SLC PD/Twitter

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s Crime Lab responded to assist with the investigation.

The total amount of damage done to the window is still being determined. When officers took the suspect into custody, they located the suspect in possession of several Ferrari keys, drugs, stolen credit cards, and cash.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending. The suspect’s name is not being released at this time. He will be booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail later this evening.