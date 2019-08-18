Man arrested at wedding reception in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A man was arrested on suspicion of taking pictures of children at a wedding.

John Horne, 81, was arrested on charges of voyeurism and criminal trespass.

University of Utah Police were dispatched to Red Butte Gardens around 10 p.m. on Thursday on the report of a man who was taking pictures and video of females and children at a wedding reception.

Reports indicate no one knew who the man was.

Horne admitted to recording and taking pictures of young children dancing.

He was booked in the Salt Lake County Jail.

