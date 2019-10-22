Man arrested after threatening to kill officers responding to noise complaint

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 28-year-old man was arrested after threatening to kill officers responding to his apartment on a noise complaint.

According to arresting documents officers responded to an apartment on Olympus Ridge Cove around 3 a.m. on a call of a noise complaint. When officers arrived, they heard yelling and loud talking coming from inside while approaching the front door.

The occupants of the apartment refused to answer from door, told police to “f*** yourselves” through the door, pounded on door in response to police knocking on door, continued to shout at officers and cause a disturbance, documents state.

Occupants shouted at officers from the balcony of apartment and refused to identify themselves.

One occupant of the apartment, Walter Philip Sevelo, 28, told five officers present that “without those uniforms, ya’ll ain’t s***”. Sevelo told officers he would climb down from the balcony and kill all five officers present, according to arresting documents.

Sevelo then began to climb the balcony as if beginning to attempt to get down and carry out his threat. Sevelo was confronted by officers and taken into custody, documents state.

Sevelo told officers he had “a lot” to drink during the evening and refused to identify himself other than “Walter”.

Sevelo was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of assault/threatening a police officer, disorderly conduct/noise in public, disorderly conduct, intoxication and failure to disclose his identity.

A background check shows in Jan 2019 Sevelo was sued by a woman after he caused a crash while driving uninsured, injuring the woman and causing massive damage to her vehicle. She won her judgment after Sevelo refused to show up to court.

He also was convicted of misdemeanor intoxication in 2018.

