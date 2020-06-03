OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Ogden man was arrested on Monday after police said he tore down and destroyed American flags that were flying in honor of a fallen Ogden police officer who died in the line of duty last week.

According to arresting documents, several business owners told police Nathan Taufa Schaumkel, 28, was acting aggressive while grabbing several small flags that had been placed outside to honor fallen Ogden Police Officer Nate Lyday. Schaumkel looked at the business owners as he broke the flags and threw them onto the ground.

Related: ‘He was my hero’: Family remembers Ogden Officer Nate Lyday

Schaumkel also took a ribbon off the light post, walked across the street in between two marked

crosswalks and tied it to a car across the street. Business owners were able to provide video from security cameras in the area showing the incident.

Police found Schaumkel walking down the street and placed him under arrest. Police discovered found a pocket knife and a .223 Remington rifle round in his right front pocket.

Related: ‘Rolling’ candlelight vigil planned to honor fallen Ogden officer

Schaumkel was charged in 2nd District Court on Tuesday with misdemeanor unlawful possession of a weapon and criminal mischief in relation to the incident.

A background check on Schaumkel shows he is listed as homeless and is a convicted felon with convictions for disorderly conduct, multiple cases of criminal mishief, criminal tresspassing and theft, shoplifting, burglary of a vehicle, forgery, failure to stop at the command of an officer and interfering with an arresting officer.