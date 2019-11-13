Man arrested after stabbing two patrons at Ogden bar

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 25-year-old man was arrested after police said he stabbed two patrons at a bar in Ogden Monday night.

According to arresting documents, police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Historic Place, located at 162 25th street in Ogden.

When police arrived they found a man who was bleeding and clutching his chest. He told police he had been stabbed and that there was another victim in the back of the bar with a serious head injury that pierced his skull.

One of the victim’s sisters told police the man who had stabbed him had gone back into the bar and was able to describe him to police, documents state.

Police found the suspect, identified as Ricardo Godinez Morales, 25, inside the bar, heavily intoxicated, with lacerations on his hand and several other injuries.

Witnesses told police Morales had been arguing with people inside the bar so he was asked to leave, to which he responded with profanities and threats, according to documents.

Officers reviewed security footage where they saw Morales pull out a knife and taking an aggressive step towards him. The victim can then be seen falling down on the ground, documents state.

Police then saw Morales chasing after the second victim while swinging the knife, according to documents.

Several patrons were seen forcing Morales out of the bar by throwing items at him but Morales continued to try to walk back inside the bar.

Police said when Morales was forced back outside again, a man walking by grabbed him from behind, threw him to the ground and took the knife out of his hands, documents further state.

Morales was transported to Ogden Regional Hospital for treatment before being booked into the Weber County Jail.

He was booked on two second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of intoxication.

A background check on Morales shows he was convicted of failing to stop at the command of an officer, DUI, not having an interlock device and driving on a suspended license in 2017.

What others are clicking on: