UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News)- Utah County Sheriff investigators are on the scene of an early morning shooting that left a man and woman dead.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. in Payson Canyon at a campground near Maple Lake, according to Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

There were witnesses to the deadly shooting and they are currently being questioned by investigators.

ABC4 News will update the story when more details become available.