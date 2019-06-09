Man already facing domestic violence related charges sets home of estranged wife on fire

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) According to arresting documents, police received a call on Saturday from the estranged wife of 37-year-old Sengathith Rattana. The woman stated Rattana had sent her pictures of him setting fire inside her home.

Firefighters arrived at the home and extinguished a small fire that had been set in the bedroom and Rattana was found hiding on the property.

During the course of the investigation, it was learned that Rattana lit the fire after he had illegally returned to the house on separate occasions throughout the night and early morning. Rattana then barricaded the doors to the home and kicked out the window screen on the second floor so he could escape, documents state.

Rattana faces first-degree felony arson charges as well as second-degree felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Rattana was charged in April with threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, intoxication and disorderly conduct after police said he was involved in a verbal argument with his wife in which he attempted to cut his wrist with a pocket knife.

When officers arrived Rattana was sitting outside his house with a machete and told officers that he wanted them to shot him. Officers had to fight Rattana to get him into handcuffs, eventually having to be tased.

Rattana, a convicted felon, is also on probation for a domestic violence criminal mischief charge from February, 2019.

Support for victims and survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence is available 24/7: 1-800-897-LINK (5465). If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

