Man accused of sex trafficking in several states arrested in Utah

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man accused of leaving Tennessee to avoid an investigation of charges of human trafficking has been charged, police records state.

The man, 29-year-old Christopher Williams, was confronted by Davis County police on Tuesday, January 14, after a fight with a 17-year-old woman police are calling a victim.

The woman told police that Williams was involved in sex offenses against her. After a search warrant was served on the woman’s phone, police records state she and Williams had a texting conversation where she told him that she was going to meet with a detective and tell him everything.

“The victim texted Christoper stating, ‘You sex-trafficked me,’ charging records state.

During the search of Williams’ room, police records state, several bus tickets were found for an unknown female to several different states.

“Christopher has been renting an Air BNB since the beginning of December and witnesses state they have seen several females come and go that come from Christopher’s room,” charging documents state.

During the investigation, records state that the female might have been trafficked in 5 other states.

Williams was charged for human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor, both second-degree felonies.

He is set to appear in court on January 24th.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888. You can also text “HELP” or “INFO” to 233733. The hotline is available 24 hours, 7 days a week.

