Man accused of murdering Mackenzie Lueck pleads not guilty to forcible sex abuse of another woman

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The man accused of killing a University of Utah student appeared in court Friday on charges not related to her death.

Shortly after Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31 was arrested for the murder of Mackenzie Lueck, a new victim came forward claiming that she was sexually assaulted by Ajayi in 2018.

According to charging documents, the victim told police she met Ajayi on a dating app. After meeting him in person, he invited her to his house and offered to cook her dinner. That’s when she says the assault happened.

Ajayi was charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and three counts third-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

Friday, Ajayi pleaded not guilty to the charges.

His next date in court on those charges is January 5th.

Ajayi is also charged with murder, kidnapping, obstruction, and desecration of a body in Lueck case. You can read more about that case here.

