Man accused of hitting neighbor boys, shooting at their father charged

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man accused of hitting two young boys and shooting at their father over the weekend was officially charged Thursday.

61-year-old Richard Martin Lindem was charged for aggravated assault (a 3rd-degree felony), three counts of felony discharge of a firearm (also a 3rd-degree felony), four counts of child abuse involving physical injury, and the use of a dangerous weapon in a fight.

Arresting documents state on Sunday, October 13th, officers responded to a Millcreek neighborhood near Doreen Street and Gordon Lane on reports of shots fired just before 3 p.m.

The man that called police was the father of two young boys, ages 6 & 9. He told officers he saw Lindem hit the boys in the head for riding small motorcycles around their neighborhood.

When he ran over to protect the boys, charging documents state Lindem drew a gun and pointed it at him then fired several rounds at them.

Hear from the father Friday night on Inside Edition at 6:30 p.m. on ABC4.

The whole event was captured on a RING camera (see above).

Lindem is scheduled to appear in court on November 08th.

