Search efforts underway for missing swimmer at Red Fleet State Park

VERNAL, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with Utah State Parks, a man has gone missing from a Uintah County Park.



A 33-year-old male swimmer from Uintah County is missing at Red Fleet State Park.

The man was on a boat with others, when he entered the water without a life jacket, went under and did not resurface.

ABC4 has learned that numerous agencies are assisting with search, including Uintah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue the Utah Highway Patrol Dive Team and Utah State Park Ranger.