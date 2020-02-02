Major Winter Storm Potentially the Biggest One of the Season For Many

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A potent & cold winter storm will intensify upon arrival into the Intermountain West late Sunday evening bringing strong winds, much colder temperatures, heavy snow & major travel impacts for the Wasatch Front, I-15 Corridor, Western Utah & SW Wyoming on Monday. The storm is drawing in plenty of arctic air & moisture as it originates from the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures are expected to be quite mild for the majority of the region as clouds and winds increase ahead of the powerful cold front late Sunday night with many seeing high temperatures in the low to mid 50’s early Sunday afternoon.



The initial impacts will be felt over Eastern Nevada with strong winds and rapidly falling temperatures though snow amounts will generally be on the lighter side due to the strength of the front as it moves through during the early afternoon. As the front nears the Wasatch Front & I-15 Corridor, it will rapidly intensify leading to temperatures dropping like an anvil with the passage of the front with heavy snow beginning soon after. The timing of the frontal passage is between 8 and 11 pm depending on your location with Cache Valley closer to 8 pm and Salt Lake City closer to 11 pm. The heaviest snow will fall between midnight and 7 am along the entire I-15 Corridor and adjacent mountains leading to rapid snowfall accumulations & deteriorating road conditions. Traveling during this timeframe is not recommended due to snowfall intensity, accumulating road snow & gusty winds.



The Monday morning commute will be severely impaired as roads will be snow covered, especially secondary roads. Temperatures will be cold enough that any snow that does fall will stick and not melt making for very slick conditions. Mountain passes could possibly become impassible at times. If you have to travel into work or the kids to school, giving yourself plenty of extra time will ensure safer travels. Snow will continue, moderate at times, for those in Salt Lake, Tooele, and Southern Utah Counties due to the enhancement of heavier snow showers from the Great Salt Lake and Utah Lake. The West Central portion of the I-15 Corridor could also see substantial snowfall thanks to the intensified front stalling out in this area.



Most valley locations will see at least 6 inches of snow though the Salt Lake Valley & Tooele Valleys could be closer to a foot or more with the additional snowfall from the lake. The benches Southeast of Utah Lake and valley locations South of Utah Lake could also pick up at least a foot of snow. Areas around Fillmore is another spot that could pick up significant snowfall.

For many, this has the potential to be the biggest storm of the season due to total snowfall while for others it is more of a typical Utah winter storm. It’s important to be ready for anything & if you must travel, do so with extreme caution as winter driving conditions will exist for a large portion of the region through Monday.



The final impacts to this storm are the much colder temperatures that will settle in throughout the region through Wednesday with 20 to 25 degree temperature drops from Sunday’s high temperatures. Most will only be in the 20’s through Tuesday bringing back a return to winter after a taste of Spring. These frigid temperatures will not allow for snow melt making for continued slick travel.



Stay tuned for future updates of this major winter storm on-air and online at abc4.com

