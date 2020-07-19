Major water line break in Centerville closes roads

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – A major water line break in Centerville has caused extensive damage to roads causing them to close. The water line break happened between 200 S. and 300 S. on Main Street.

The repairs will likely not be completed until sometime on Wednesday. Centerville Main Street will remain closed while repairs are being made.

The road closures are a ‘hard shut down’, meaning that no traffic can go through the area.

