Motorhome fire on I-80 triggers car crash, narrowly missing firefighter

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Monday around 1:30 p.m. when a motor home was traveling on I-80 eastbound near mile marker 133.

The driver, a 37-year-old female from Winter Park, Colorado, and one other occupant observed an odd smell and smoke coming from the floor boards. The driver pulled the motor home in the right shoulder where it became fully engulfed with fire.

Unified Fire Authority arrived on scene and took up the right two lanes of the freeway. A blue Scion XB, SUV was traveling through the closure in the far left lane when the driver, a 21-year-old female from Murray, was looking in her blind spot, left her lane and rear ended the fire truck.

There was a Firefighter standing on the back pulling hose. Troopers said the firefighter was not injured but it was a close call. The female driver of the SUV had sustained minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

No occupants of the motor home were injured.

Traffic was delayed in the area for a couple hours but has been re-opened with one lane. Troopers are hoping all lanes will be back open by 3:30 p.m.

Westbound traffic was not affected by the crash but is affected due to drivers slowing down to look at the scene. Troopers and firefighters said they observed multiple drivers filming on their phones or stopping in traffic to look at the scene.

Utah Highway Patrol asks all drivers to “put the phone down and pay attention to their following distance to the vehicle in front of them and wear your seat belt at all times.”

What others are clicking on: