Major League Soccer suspends season for 30 days due to coronavirus

MLS season will be shut down for at least 30 days

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Sports) – The Major League Soccer season will be suspended for at least 30 days because of the coronavirus.

Major League Soccer Suspends Season for 30 Days pic.twitter.com/FLUqzttwrK — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) March 12, 2020

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas commented on the decision at a press conference today.

“We’ve been in very close communication with commissioner (Don) Garber,” Mas said. “We’ve made a decision as a league, as owners, that play will be suspended temporarily. The target on that is 30 days.”

Sports Illustrated sportswriter Grant Wahl was the first to report the suspension of the season.

MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to coronavirus, a source with knowledge of the situation tells Sports Illustrated. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 12, 2020

Real Salt Lake was scheduled to play at Columbus this Saturday. If the season is indeed suspended for 30 days, RSL would miss five total games, including home games March 21st against New England and April 11th against Colorado.

Also, the U.S. Women’s National Team exhibition game against Australia at Rio Tinto Stadium April 10th has been canceled.