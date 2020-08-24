Major flooding takes over St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Heavy rains caused major flooding in St. George Sunday evening. The water overtook roadways prompting tow services and first responders to become overwhelmed. The St. George Police asked people to remain in their vehicles with their flashers on and to wait out the rain and high water.
According to police, the flooding also has caused sinkholes to occur and has caused multiple roads to close until debris can be cleared.
According to the city, if residents are needing sandbags, there is a crew available at the ReUse Center on Brigham Rd. ready to assist. Residents need to be prepared to fill their own sandbags.
