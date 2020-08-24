Major flooding takes over St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Heavy rains caused major flooding in St. George Sunday evening. The water overtook roadways prompting tow services and first responders to become overwhelmed. The St. George Police asked people to remain in their vehicles with their flashers on and to wait out the rain and high water.

If you are stranded on a flooded road, and are able to safely remain in your vehicle with the flashers on, do so. Wait out the rain and high water. Currently tow services and first responders are focusing on life safety and road closures to prevent further issues. — St George Police (@sgcitypubsafety) August 24, 2020

According to police, the flooding also has caused sinkholes to occur and has caused multiple roads to close until debris can be cleared.

St. George Sunday Evening, Courtesy: Michael Guynn



According to the city, if residents are needing sandbags, there is a crew available at the ReUse Center on Brigham Rd. ready to assist. Residents need to be prepared to fill their own sandbags.