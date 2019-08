SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The wife and son of the late Major Brent Taylor got an opportunity to meet Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday evening.

In an opportunity of a lifetime, Jennie and Alex Taylor toured Air Force Two after meeting the Vice President.

Jennie took a moment to talk to the ABC4’s Jason Nguyen after meeting Pence:

Hear what Jennie Taylor, the widow of N. Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor, tells me about meeting @VP and going on Air Force Two with her son. @abc4utah #utpol pic.twitter.com/I2eX5dRaVb — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) August 22, 2019

Pence arrived in Utah to visit Merit Medical on Thursday to discuss the North American Trade Agreement, which is not yet a law.

What others are clicking on: