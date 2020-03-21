Magna Township holds press conference on status of earthquake damage

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Magna Metro Township Mayor and Council held a Press Conference Saturday to update the public on engineering structural assessments and to provide information about reporting any damage from the earthquake on Wednesday.

Officials said so far they have received around 77 requests to inspect homes, mainly due to chimney damage but the majority of damage occurred along Magna’s Main Street. Most owners have reported they want to restore and rebuild their buildings in an effort to preserve historic Main Street.

The Greater Salt Lake Municipal Services District (MSD) and Magna Metro Township is also asking district community members to conduct a visual assessment of their home or business to look for cracks in the foundation or damage to exterior or interior walls.

Officials said if you reside within MSD boundaries, please inspect your properties and take a photo of any damage.

Regardless of whether or not your property was damaged, please complete this form https://arcg.is/1uGXee from the MSD or call (385) 468-6723 during business hours (8:00 am to 5:00 pm). After hours call (385) 468-6690 and leave a message.

