Magna mobile homes hit hardest by Wednesday’s earthquake

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – A mobile home park in heart of the epicenter of Wednesday’s earthquake received some heavy damage.

ABC’4 Marcos Ortiz was on site to get a better idea of what these residents are facing.

The mobile home park, located near 2600 South 7200 West was hard hit. Some homes are completely off their foundation and have been deemed unsafe to live or even go inside.

Eric Pentzel, a resident who lives here, said he and his brother were headed to live with family members for the time being.

Ortiz reports at least three mobile homes have been deemed uninhabitable and some will also stay with family, but for others they may need to go to the shelter set up by the Red Cross in Taylorsville at the high school located near 5300 South Redwood Road.

We will continue to bring you updates as additional information is released.

