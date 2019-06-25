Mackenzie Lueck search enters day 8

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Salt Lake City Police say the search continues for 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

The University of Utah student has been missing for eight days.

Tuesday afternoon investigators hope to release more information on the case, including a video of Mackenzie Lueck while she was at the airport the morning of June 17th.

National media showed up bright and early Tuesday morning to cover one question everyone is asking, what happened to Mackenzie Lueck?

“You know she might be upset but come and just call somebody and say, ‘I’m fine quit looking for me.’ It is just scary to think,” an emotional Salt Lake City resident Esther Garcia said.

North Salt Lake resident Levi Kendall adds, “It’s got me thinking about, you know if it was my own daughter, it doesn’t seem there is a lot of facts right now, we’ve got all this technology and stuff and still no way to really track her to know what happened that night.”

Investigators say Mackenzie arrived at Salt Lake International Airport at 1:35 a.m. She then texted her mother at 2:01 a.m., and then police say she called a Lyft where she got in the vehicle around 2:40 a.m. Police say Mackenzies Lyft driver dropped her off at Hatch Park in North Salt Lake at 2:59 a.m. and then she got in another vehicle.

The Lyft driver told police she didn’t appear to be in any type of distress.

“I just think it is crazy that she would come to this park, even though she had another car,” said Garcia.

Police say they are searching through social media accounts and any surveillance video they can find to locate Mackenzie.

Detectives also want to respect her privacy as an adult, if she doesn’t want to be found.

Utahns are echoing the police, if that’s true, they would like her to call in.

“Being a parent, especially with a newborn little girl, thinking of ‘if that was my daughter’, it’s more out of love that you want to know where they are at and not control their lives,” Kendall said.

“Yes, I am hoping that they will bring her home, that she will come home, and she is safe of course,” said Garcia.

The University of Utah issued a statement stating it ‘is deeply concerned about the well-being of Mackenzie “Kenzie” Lueck and her family.’

That press conference may give us more answers to questions the nation is looking for and will start at 2 p.m.

Stay with ABC4 News as we continue to cover this story online and on-air.

What others are reading: