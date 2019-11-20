Lyft driver charged with sexually abusing woman during ride to Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Lyft driver has been charged with sexually abusing a woman he was driving to Davis County last year.

According to charging documents filed Wednesday, Eduarto Arce-Aguilar, 37, was charged with two second-degree felony counts of forcible sexual abuse for the incident that occurred on September 23, 2018.

A woman reported that she requested a ride from Salt Lake City to her home in Davis County. On the way, the driver pulled his car over and directed the woman to get into the front seat, documents state.

The woman said she complied and moved to the front seat when Arce-Aguilar grabbed her hand and put on his privates. The woman pulled her hand away, according to documents.

According to the woman, Arce-Aguilar then opened his pants and again grabbed the woman’s hand and placed it on privates over his underwear, documents state.

The woman told police she was very frightened while this was happening.

Detectives received records from Lyft confirming that Arce-Aguilar was the driver of the car that picked up the woman and assaulted her.

A warrant for Arce-Aguilar’s arrest was issued on Wednesday. A background check for Arce-Aguilar shows no other criminal history in Utah.

ABC4 has reached out to Lyft’s press office for comment. As of the time of this publication, they were still working on a response.

