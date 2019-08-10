Lt. governor says Utah voter fraud often parental mistakes

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Voter fraud is rare in Utah and typically involves parents submitting ballots for children who are away from home serving missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the state’s lieutenant governor said.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox said voter fraud is usually the result of a misunderstanding of election laws, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Thursday.

“They think, ‘Oh, I’ll just fill it out for him, and I’ll sign it and send it back in,’” Cox said last week during a gubernatorial campaign visit to Fielding.

In those cases, Cox said state officials “call them up and tell them that’s illegal, you can’t do that.”

Completing another person’s voting form is a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,500 fine.

