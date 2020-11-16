Lt. Gov. Cox responds to protestors at home in Fairview with cookies and hot chocolate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Lieutenant Governor and governor-elect, Spencer Cox, never dreamed that protestors would ever reach his home in the small town of Fairview in quaint Sanpete County…but they did. Cox decided to respond to the protestors with a plate of homemade cookies and hot chocolate.

Cox said on his Twitter that, “I’m glad I got a chance to tell them I love them even if we disagree on masks.”

Never dreamed I would have protestors at my home in Fairview. But we don’t get many visitors, so if you make the long drive, the least we can do is make you cookies and hot chocolate. I’m glad I got a chance to tell them I love them even if we disagree on masks. #OneUtah pic.twitter.com/lFTZ12e0wT — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) November 15, 2020

One Twitter user jokingly responded to Cox’s tweet and said, “Can I get cookies even if I agree on masks?” to which Cox responded with an ”Always!”

Cox’s cookie and hot chocolate tweet has gained traction on social media with over 5,000 ‘likes’, 700 retweets, and 500 comments on Twitter as of Monday morning.

Fairview is located in Sanpete County about 95 miles south of Salt Lake City.

After the statewide mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions were put in place last Sunday, protestors have shown up at the Governor’s Mansion in Salt Lake City, the governor’s personal home in Orem, State Epidemiologist Angela Dunn’s home, and now Cox’s home in Fairview.