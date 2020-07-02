FOUND: Idaho boy separated from family while hiking in Summit County found safe

UPDATE: 7/2/2020 (ABC4 NEWS) – The Idaho boy who went missing Wednesday while hiking in Summit County with his family has been found safe.

BREAKING – Stratton has been found safe. He has been reunited with his father. Additional details will be made available as we learn them. #SummitCounty pic.twitter.com/w5Nus57VNN — Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) July 2, 2020

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Crews in Summit County are looking for a 9-year-old Idaho boy who was separated from his family while hiking Wednesday.

Emergency crews received the call at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night. Family members said the boy, Stratton Joshua Wright, was hiking with other family members in the Henry’s Fork drainage area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest when he vanished.

Family members told police he was walking north when he was last seen. They say he was wearing a light blue long sleeve shirt or hoodie, jeans and Under Armour shoes.

Search and rescue crews searched through the night but haven’t been able to find him.

If anyone has information or believe they have seen Stratton, please call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office (435)615-3601 or 911.

Volunteers are not needed at this time.

Police in the Wasatch Front are looking for a runaway teen in Sandy.