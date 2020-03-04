Lori Vallow Daybell makes final Hawaii court appearance

(CNN)- The mother of two missing kids made her final court appearance in Hawaii Wednesday.

Lori Vallow Daybell has waived her right to fight extradition and will be sent back to Idaho Friday to face felony charges of child desertion and non-support.

Vallow’s been held on $5 million in bail in Hawaii for the past two weeks.

Her kids, 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan disappeared in September.

They are still missing.

Police have said Vallow and her husband fled Idaho when investigators started looking into the disappearance of the kids.

Vallow was arrested last month. Her husband, Chad Daybell, has not been charged in the case.

