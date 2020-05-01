Lori Vallow Daybell due in court for bail reduction hearing

REXBURG, IDAHO (ABC4 News) – Her children have not been seen, she is currently in jail. Lori Daybell Vallow has had two court appearances canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now her bail reduction hearing will go forward as planned.

According to a report by East Idaho News, the bond haring for Lori Daybell Vallow will proceed this afternoon.

Daybell is scheduled to appear in person. Members of the public are not allowed inside the courtroom but the proceedings will be streamed.

You can watch Lori Vallow Daybell’s hearing streamed here on ABC4.com at 2 p.m.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.