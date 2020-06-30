Lori Vallow charged with conspiracy to conceal evidence in deaths of her two children

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (ABC4 News) – Lori Vallow Daybell, the mother of two children whose remains were found buried in the backyard of her husband’s home in Salem, Idaho, is now facing additional charges in connection to their deaths.

Daybell has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit destruction and alteration or concealment of evidence, sources told East Idaho News.

Vallow-Daybell is scheduled to appear in court with Judge Eddins today at 4:30 p.m. regarding her new charges. You will be able to watch her hearing live on ABC4.com.

According to East Idaho News, the charges were filed after courts were closed Monday night so the information was not currently available through the court system.

Earlier Monday, Rexberg police served a search warrant on Chad Daybell’s home. It is not known what they were looking for or what evidence they removed from the residence.

Vallow-Daybell remains at the Madison County Jail on two felony counts of desertion and non-support of dependent children among a number of other charges. Her bail was set at $1,000,000, which she has been unable to post.

Chad Daybell was taken into custody on June 9 and booked into the Fremont County Jail on two felony counts of destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence, the same day authorities discovered the bodies of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J. Vallow on his property.

Both Chad and Lori Daybell are still under investigation for conspiracy, attempted murder, and/or murder in relation to the death of Tammy Daybell, Chad’s last wife who died suddenly at their Salem home in October 2019.