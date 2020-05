Thursday would have been Utah Prevention Day when the Bees host 12,000 5th and 6th graders

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Thursday would have been the Salt Lake Bees annual Utah Prevention Day, when the team hosts some 12,000 fifth and sixth graders at Smith’s Ballpark.

But of course, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Bees season has been put on hold.

Over the years, ABC4 sports reporter Dana Greene has gone out to the ballgame to try to give the kids a bit of a learning experience while having some fun.

Click on the video for some of his favorite moments.