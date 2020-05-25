Longtime assistant coach Phil Johnson reflects on the life of Jerry Sloan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Phil Johnson’s friendship with Jerry Sloan goes back some 52 years. So, needless to say, Johnson has more than he share of stories bout the legendary Jazz coach, who passed away Friday at the age of 78 after battling Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Johnson, who actually coached Sloan back in 1968 with the Chicago Bulls, and served as an assistant coach under Sloan with the Jazz for 23 years, joined Real Sports Live Sunday night to talk about some of his favorite memories of the Hall of Fame coach.

