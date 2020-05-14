WATCH LIVE NOW: Long Term Care Facilities added to the Utah COVID-19 case count updates

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The State of Utah will now release COVID-19 case counts in long term care facilities.

The Utah Department of Health tells ABC4 News the information will include:

the names of facilities with active cases (and as soon as the outbreak is resolved that facility will drop off the list)

the number of facilities our HAI team has helped.

the number of facilities that have resolved the situation

the number of residents who tested positive (cumulative)

the number of resident deaths (only those in licensed facilities)

the number of positive health care workers

The public will be able to see the information under the ‘Care Facilities’ tab beginning Thursday.

A formal announcement is expected to come at an 11 a.m. press conference with Governor Gary Herbert and State Epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn. Check back to watch that live.

You can check Utah’s Daily Coronavirus updates by clicking on this link.

