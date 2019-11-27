Long lines likely at Salt Lake International Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- is the busiest travel day of the year at Salt Lake International Airport.

Airport officials expect more than 29, 000 travelers to pass through the airport.

Holiday music filling the airport is calming the nerves of passenger Denise Christiansen.

“What on Earth? I’ve never seen anything like this,” Christiansen said.

She is one of thousands coming to term with traveling the day before Thanksgiving.

Although folks are traveling to various destinations, everyone has one thing in common, preventing a missed flight.

“We left a little early just because we figured there might be traffic,” Trip Zobrist said.

TSA says during peak holiday travel arrive more than two hours before the flight and dress for security.

“We did leave early no checked bags we are going to make it easy,” Christiansen said.

Here are some traveling tips to make your trip as smooth as possible.

